Sedona and Arizona Water Company Waive Portion of Franchise Fee to Save Customers Money

12/2 Sedona and the Arizona Water Company or AWC agreed on a way to give a small credit each month to residents to partially mitigate the recent water rate increase customers are seeing on their bill. To offset this, the city removed the current franchise fee on water bills. The rate increased substantially due to a lawsuit by a single Sedona customer, COVID, and inflation, which delayed construction. The delay saw the $16-million cost increase to $20-million. The Arizona Corporation Commission recently determined that about $6-million of the total cost of the storage tank and booster station would be paid for by Sedona customers with the other $14-million being shared by all customers of AWC. The typical water customer bill in Sedona is at $58.43.