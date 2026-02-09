Secretary of State to Discuss Voter Suppression at League of Women Voters Northern Az Program

2/9 The League of Women Voters of Northern Arizona will host a voter education program with guest speaker, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, tonight, from 5:30-to-7 at the Cottonwood Rec Center on South 6-th Street. The topic will be “Fighting Voter Suppression Efforts”. Fontes will discuss efforts to suppress early voting, such as removing Mail in Ballots, something 80% of Arizona voters use during elections. Registration is required. A link can be found on the League of Women Voters of Northern Arizona website or on our news page at myradioplace.com

https://lwvnaz.clubexpress.com/content.aspx?page_id=4091&club_id=49859&item_id=2843475