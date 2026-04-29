4/29 Saturday is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day. The National Fire Protection Association and fire agencies are asking the public to make their properties less prone to wildfires. The public is urged to clear debris within 5-feet of homes, trim back vegetation from houses and roofs, clear gutters and debris from under porches and decks, know your evacuation zone and make sure you have an evacuation plan. It’s also important to have a grab bag incase of an evacuation. The bag should contain important papers, prescriptions, food and water, extra clothes and toiletries, and items for pets including any pet medications. Get additional ideas: https://www.nfpa.org/…/wildfire-community-preparedness-day