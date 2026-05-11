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Sandbag Removal Planned in Flagstaff Neighborhoods Impacted by Past Flooding

May 11, 2026 /

5/11 Flagstaff is organizing a sandbag cleanup event throughout Sunnyside and the Grandview Homes neighborhoods. Residents can place all sandbags curbside for pickup between May 26-th and June 8-th. Anyone wanting to get rid of their sandbags early, can drop them off at the city’s Cinder Lake Landfill. Fees will be waved for sandbag disposal with proof of residency. Volunteers are needed to help with the removal, disposal and clean-up of sandbags on Saturday, June 6-th and Saturday, June 20-th.

For more information about this sandbag clean up operation, please visit the Project Webpage.

Residents who are elderly or have a disability and need assistance with their sandbag clean up can call the Project Hotline at 928-255-5153 or email info@museumfloodprojects.com

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