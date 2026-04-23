Route 66 100 Years Celebration in Coconino County

4/22 Coconino County will celebrate “100 Years and 100 Miles” of Route 66 with the unveiling of a commemorative highway sign on Friday, May 1-st, from 11-to-1, at the Old Route 66 Parks in the Pines Store, on East Route 66. The event will include a short ceremony, a Route 66 selfie station and the first of several roadside clean-ups. Designated as Route 66 on April 30, 1926, the iconic “Mother Road” stretches more than 2,000 miles across the United States. In 1947, more than 100 of those miles ran through Coconino County alone. Today, Arizona is home to the longest continuous stretch of original Route 66, extending from Ash Fork to the California border.