Roundabout Construction Begins on Cornville Road at Tissaw Road

1/21 A roundabout is being built on Cornville Road. Yavapai County spokesman David McAtee says Asphalt Paving and Supply has started work on a roundabout at Tissaw Road. Construction on the $4.2-million project began Monday and is expected to be finished by early October. Crews will work from 7-to-5, Mondays through Thursdays and from 7-am to noon on Fridays. Motorists should expect shoulder, lane, and sidewalk closures, along with detours and speed reductions through the work zone. Delays should be expected.