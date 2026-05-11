Recently Convicted Mark Ellis Wanted by Yavapai County Attorney’s Office

5/11 The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office is looking for 33-year-old Mark Ellis of Prescott. Ellis was recently convicted in Yavapai County of Attempted Fraud Schemes, Attempted Theft and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; he disappeared half way through the trial and is a fugitive. Ellis faked his own kidnapping and tried to have his employer pay $17-thousand for his release in January, 2025. The investigation determined Ellis made up the story and needed the money to pay off a gambling debt. If you have information on his whereabouts, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-32-32 or leave your tip online at Yavapai.sw.com