Rape Suspect Caught as he Tries to Re-Enter United States

12/15 YCSO says a man wanted for an April sexual assault was captured as he tried to re-enter the United States. Deputies responded to the initial call and found a woman had been sexually assaulted while in a shower stall at a gas station, in Cordes Junction. The suspect pinned the victim against the wall and sexually assaulted her. She eventually escaped and called for help. Ramses Cortes-Cordova fled back to Mexico, but on December 8-th, he was caught as he tried to re-enter. He’ll be extradited back to Yavapai County.