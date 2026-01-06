PV Changing Business License Program/Full Release Attached

The Town of Prescott Valley is transitioning from a business license program to a business registration program effective January 12, 2026. Under this new model, both commercial and home-based businesses will register with the Town and provide key information that will be used to maintain a contact database for the police department, the fire district, zoning and building staff. This information supports public safety efforts and compliance with Town Code.

Program Transition and Requirements

The business registration program is being implemented in phases. Business licenses issued prior to January 12, 2026, will need to complete a registration form at the time of their business license renewal. Once submitted, a registration certificate will be issued and will remain valid for the life of the business unless there is a change in ownership or any other substantial change (e.g., nature of business). Certificates will be mailed and must be displayed in a conspicuous location within the business. Any change in ownership will require a new registration. If a business relocates within Town limits or if registration information changes, the business must update its existing registration. There is no fee for submitting an update. Businesses with an active business license prior to January 12, 2026, will have the $60 registration fee waived. New businesses operating within the Town limits will be required to pay a one-time registration fee of $60.