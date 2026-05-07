Public Comment Being Taken on Coconino County 2026 Hazard Mitigation Plan

5/07 Coconino County Emergency Management released the draft 2026 Coconino County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan for public review and comment. The plan identifies natural hazards that pose risks to communities across Coconino County and outlines strategies to reduce long-term vulnerability to those hazards. Public comments are being taken through the end of this month. Following the comment period, the plan will be finalized for adoption. The draft plan is available at coconino.az.gov/2474/Hazard-Mitigation-Plan. Public comments will be accepted through May 31, 2026, via e-mail at emergencymanagement@coconino.az.gov or online at coconino.az.gov/hmpfeedback.