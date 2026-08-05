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Proposed Fee Changes on Apache-Sitgreaves Forests

August 5, 2026 /

8/05 Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are proposing recreation site fee changes. Public comments are being taken on the proposed changes through the end of October. After the comment period, the Regional Forester will decide if the fees will move forward. To ensure that your comments are considered, please send your comments no later than the above date to Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, Attention: Paul Hancock or by email at SM.FS.ASNF_PAO@usda.gov. Comments can also be provided online at https://arcg.is/1KzWzz. Oral comments must be provided in person at the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests to Paul Hancock during normal business hours (Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) or by calling 928-333-6340 and indicating you would like to provide comments on the proposed recreation fee changes

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