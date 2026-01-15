Proposed Changes to Chino Valley Unified School District/Press Release Attached

1/15 Chino Valley Unified School District is considering some changes for the 2026/27 school year. The changes are due to a 12% drop in enrollment, which has resulted in a $2-million loss in funding. The school district has listed out the changes they’ll propose to the School Board during a meeting on February 9-th.

Below is an outline of some proposed changes for the upcoming CVUSD school year.

These will be presented to the CVUSD Board of Directors on February 9, 2026, at the Board Meeting (5:00 pm, 650 East Center St, Chino Valley, AZ.)

REALITY:

School districts all over Arizona are experiencing declining enrollment due to many factors- significantly lower birth rates, influx of retired folk, and loss of students to other educational choices fueled by the accessibility of the ESA’s.

Yavapai County has the LOWEST percentage of residents that are of school age as compared to ALL counties in Arizona.

The CVHS Class of 2025 had approximately 180 graduates. In August 2025 only 122 kindergartners enrolled.

With the popularity of ESA’s, we have lost 12% of our student body, resulting in the need to cut approx. $2,000,000 from our upcoming budget.

PROPOSAL:

TECC continues as Pre-K- 2nd grade.

DRS moves to 3rd – 6th grades (6th grade students will still be able to participate in elective classes, middle school athletics, and band). DRS has the capacity to add a grade level.

HMS becomes 7th-8th grade. HMS’s physical layout allows “shuttering” of an entire area of a campus, resulting in reduced energy & custodial costs.

CVHS remains 9th-12th..

While these recommendations will result in some changes within the CVUSD, changes in class size, transportation, or services we currently offer are not anticipated.

ADDITIONAL IMPORTANT ISSUES:

The State of AZ School Facilities Oversight Board (SFOB) has determined that 10 classrooms at CVHS have reached the “end of their useful life” resulting in a state ordered demolition.

The state of Arizona, NOT the CVUSD, will pay to have these classrooms replaced with brand new construction. This is at NO COST TO THE CVUSD.

Your input and attention to these matters at the February 9th, 2026, CVUSD Board Meeting is welcome and greatly appreciated.

Please visit www.chinovalleyschools.com for additional information.