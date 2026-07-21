MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Primary Election Day/Ballots Due by 7pm Tues. July 21

July 21, 2026 /

7/21 Today is Primary Election Day. All ballots for today’s election are due by 7-pm tonight. Anyone who still has their mail-in-ballot, can drop it off in person at any special election box or polling place today. If you’re casting your vote at the polls today, and you’re in line by 7-pm, you will be allowed to vote. Voters are deciding which candidates move forward to the General Election in November. Many city and town council races will either fill seats outright today or also send candidates to the General Election. Several propositions are also being decided today.

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025