Primary Election Day/Ballots Due by 7pm Tues. July 21

7/21 Today is Primary Election Day. All ballots for today’s election are due by 7-pm tonight. Anyone who still has their mail-in-ballot, can drop it off in person at any special election box or polling place today. If you’re casting your vote at the polls today, and you’re in line by 7-pm, you will be allowed to vote. Voters are deciding which candidates move forward to the General Election in November. Many city and town council races will either fill seats outright today or also send candidates to the General Election. Several propositions are also being decided today.