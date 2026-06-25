Prescott Road Closure Information for July 2-5 Festivities/Full Release Attached

PRESCOTT, AZ (June 24, 2026) – The City of Prescott would like to make the community aware of road closures and parking restrictions in the Downtown area during the period of July 2nd through July 5th, 2026, as there are several special events in and around the Downtown area. Drivers are encouraged to arrive at events early and to obey all “no parking”, detour and road closure signs. Additionally, drivers are encouraged to be mindful of operating business in the downtown area and park accordingly.

The following are street closures and parking closures for Thursday, July 2, 2026. See map below for visual explanation:

Frontier Rodeo Days Arts and Crafts Show Goodwin St (Cortez St to Montezuma St): 1:00pm on 7/2 through 9:00am on 7/6 Additionally, all parking around the Courthouse Plaza (Courthouse side) will be marked for vendor parking only on Thursday, July 2nd, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm and again on Sunday, July 5th from 4:00pm. to 8:00pm



The following are street closures and parking closures for Friday, July 3, 2026. See map below for visual explanation:

Kiwanis Kiddie Parade- parade begins at 9:00am 7:00am to 12:00pm Cortez St (Carleton St to Gurley St) Gurley St (Cortez St to Montezuma St Union St and Goodwin St (Marina St to Cortez St) Goodwin St (Marina St to Cortez St



The following are street closures and parking closures for Saturday, July 4, 2026. See map below for visual explanation:

Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade- Parade begins at 9:00am Staging Area: 6:00am to 2:00pm Washington St, Virginia St, Pleasant St, Alarcon St & Marina St (Gurley St to Sheldon St); Willis St (Washington St to Montezuma St); Cortez St (Willis St to Sheldon St) Parade Route: 6:00am to 2:00pm Cortez St (Willis St to Carleton St); Carleton St (Cortez St to Montezuma St) and Montezuma St (Carleton St to Sheldon St) Subsequent closures on Parade Route: 6:00am to 2:00pm Goodwin St and Gurley St (Granite St to Marina St) Union St (Cortez St to Marina St)



Whiskey Row Boot Race- begins immediately following the Rodeo Parade Montezuma St (Goodwin St to Gurley St) will remain closed immediately following the conclusion of the Parade until approximately 4pm



The following are street closures and parking closures for Sunday, July 6, 2025. See map below for visual explanation:

Prescott Fire Department Hose Cart Races: event begins at 9:00am Cortez St (Gurley St to Goodwin) and Union St (Cortez St to Marina St) 6:00am to 3:00pm



All times are approximate, and the City of Prescott Police Department will open all roads when it is safe to do so.

For more information regarding these events or questions regarding street closures, please contact Recreation Services at (928)777-1121.