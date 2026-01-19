MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Prescott PD Warns of Permit Scam

January 19, 2026 /

1/19 Prescott Police are warning residents about a scam involving the City’s Planning Department. Officials say a fraudulent invoice was sent to a local business that had applied for a conditional use permit. It requested payment be sent by wire transfer to an email address not associated with the City of Prescott. When the business attempted to submit payment through City Hall they discovered the invoice was a fake. An investigation determined email address listed on the invoice was linked to a user in Nigeria. It also uncovered multiple alias email addresses connected to the same individual. The investigation has since been turned over to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025