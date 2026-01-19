Prescott PD Warns of Permit Scam

1/19 Prescott Police are warning residents about a scam involving the City’s Planning Department. Officials say a fraudulent invoice was sent to a local business that had applied for a conditional use permit. It requested payment be sent by wire transfer to an email address not associated with the City of Prescott. When the business attempted to submit payment through City Hall they discovered the invoice was a fake. An investigation determined email address listed on the invoice was linked to a user in Nigeria. It also uncovered multiple alias email addresses connected to the same individual. The investigation has since been turned over to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.