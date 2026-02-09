MY RADIO PLACE

Prescott PD Message for Protestors in Downtown Area

February 9, 2026 /

2/9 Prescott Police released a list of rules demonstrators should follow while protesting in the Downtown area. Officials say they’re releasing this information in an effort to keep everyone safe. Keep sidewalks and pedestrian walkways unobstructed, do not block roadways or intersections or interfere with traffic, refrain from using external noise-making devices that may disrupt the public or create safety concerns and remain peaceful, respectful, and comply with lawful directions. Actions that violate Arizona law include blocking streets, intersections, throwing objects, or engaging in disorderly or violent behavior all of which may result in police action.

