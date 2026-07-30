Prescott Deadline for Nov 3 Proposition Arguments in Aug 3

7/30 Prescott reminds residents that Monday at 5-pm is the deadline to submit arguments for or against the propositions that will appear on the November 3-rd Special Election ballot. The city has 7-propositions that will appear on the ballot, Props-401-and-402 and Propositions 411-through-415. Arguments may not exceed 300-words and there’s a $100 filing fee. Submit your argument online: https://forms.prescott-az.gov/team/city-clerk/arguments Review the proposed Charter Amendments and learn more about the November 3, 2026 Special Election: https://prescott-az.gov/prescott-city-clerk/elections/ For questions, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 928-777-1437