Possible DUI Driver Crashes and then Leaves Vehicle

12/16 Navajo Police with the Chinle District are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed near the Wheatfields Chapter House on Route-12, Sunday morning. Witnesses reported the vehicle swerved before leaving the roadway and crashing into some trees. A man exited the vehicle and walked away, heading towards Tsaile. The vehicle was a 2019 Nissan Outlander; inside they found a bottle that contained a mixture of water and alcohol. The driver was not located and the vehicle was listed as abandoned. If you have information on this case, call Navajo Police.