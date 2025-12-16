MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Possible DUI Driver Crashes and then Leaves Vehicle

December 16, 2025 /

12/16 Navajo Police with the Chinle District are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed near the Wheatfields Chapter House on Route-12, Sunday morning. Witnesses reported the vehicle swerved before leaving the roadway and crashing into some trees. A man exited the vehicle and walked away, heading towards Tsaile. The vehicle was a 2019 Nissan Outlander; inside they found a bottle that contained a mixture of water and alcohol. The driver was not located and the vehicle was listed as abandoned. If you have information on this case, call Navajo Police.

600897192 1186228833694797 8211760918325165174 n

You May Also Like

5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025