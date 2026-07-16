Pocket Fire 83% Contained 27,393 Acres

7/16 The Pocket Fire, north of Sedona, remains 83% contained with the acreage remaining at 27,393-acres. Some resources and personnel have been released from the fire. There are currently 399-personnel assigned to the blaze as opposed to the more than 1-thousand that were working it over the past couple of weeks. Officials say fire behavior remains minimal, with isolated smoldering throughout the burn area. The fire has received rain over the past couple of days with more expected over the next several days. Stage-2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Coconino National Forest. The Pocket Fire has been burning since June 19-th. The cause of the fire is unknown.