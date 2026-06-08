Pioneer Fire Near Tonto Basin Caused by Man Welding

6/08 A man was cited for reckless burning in Tonto Basin Sunday after the welding he was doing ignited a fire and destroyed several structures. Officials say the Pioneer Fire was reported in the 400-block of North Pioneer Pass, just before noon. Upon arrival, firefighters observed the fire burning towards several buildings and was spreading quickly. Gila County Sheriff’s Deputies began issuing “SET” and “GO” evacuation notifications along Pioneer Pass and portions of the east side of Highway-188. Once the fire was out, several structures had been burned, along with 25-acres. A man welding on a gate was cited for Reckless Burning.