Payson Police Rescue Teenage Girl Being Sexually Trafficked

12/5 Payson Police arrested 3-men on drug, weapon and child sex charges this week. Officials say they began the investigation several months ago and on November 25-th and 26-th, three search warrants were served at the suspects homes. The victim in the case is a 17-year-old girl police say was sexually trafficked. The search warrants were served in the Payson North subdivision, as well as the neighborhood west of the north Circle K. Arrested were 46-year-old Jason Johnson, 43-year-old Bryce Cook and 55-year-old Edward Lema, all of Payson. The teen was located with Johnson and was returned to her family.