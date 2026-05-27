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Page Police Arrest Man Threatening to Kill Woman with a Rock

May 27, 2026 /

5/27 Page Police responded to the city’s skate park over the holiday weekend on a report of a male suspect threatening to kill a woman with a rock. When officers arrived, the man tried to run, but was quickly caught. Officers learned the woman had caught the suspect going through her purse. When she confronted him, he threw a rock at her and then picked up another one and began walking towards her, threatening to kill her. He stopped advancing on the woman when he saw officers arriving. He was charged with felony Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon, 2-counts of Threatening, and Resisting Arrest.

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