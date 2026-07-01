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No Plague Found in Yavapai County/Tests Come Back Negative

July 1, 2026 /

7/01 The Yavapai County Health Department says there is no active plague case in the county. Officials say they received lab results on the suspected case and the tests came back negative. The Health Department issued an advisory last week after receiving a clinical report. The information was then quickly relayed to the public. Plague is contracted through the bite of an infected flea; it can then spread quickly from person-to-person. Again, there is no threat of plague in Yavapai County.

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