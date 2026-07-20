Navajo Police Locate Missing Houck Man

7/20 The Navajo Police Department’s Missing Person Unit closed out a missing persons case. Officials say 66-year-old Harrison Ashley, who suffers from early dementia, went missing on the night of Thursday, July 9-th. A search was launched the following Monday and continued for 3-days. Searchers located a footprint they thought belonged to Ashley and followed it. Family members found a shoe Wednesday evening and then his body a short time later. Searchers covered 16-miles in 3-days looking for Ashley. There was no word on what caused his death.