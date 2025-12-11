MY RADIO PLACE

NAU Fall Graduation This Friday

December 11, 2025

12/11 Traffic will be on the increase around NAU in Flagstaff this weekend as the University holds Fall graduation ceremonies. The public is asked to have extra patience this weekend as friends and family arrive for the ceremonies. NAU Police have a link on their website with all the pertinent information. School officials ask the public to avoid the campus if they’re not attending a graduation ceremony. If you are attending the ceremonies, please visit Linktr.ee/naupolice for information on ceremony times, live stream links, directions, parking and the clear bag policy.

 

