National Interagency Fire Center 2025 Wildfire Report

2/6 The National Interagency Fire Center released the 2025 Wildland Fire Summary and Statistics Annual report. The report covers wildfires across the country, national preparedness levels and resource requests filled nationally. Nationally, there were 77,850-wildfires reported in 2025, compared to 67,897 in 2024. Wildfires consumed over 5-million acres in 2025 with over 8.9-million acres burned in 2024. The largest wildfire of 2025 was the Dragon Bravo at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. The most acres burned last year was in Alaska. Find the full report here https://www.nifc.gov/…/2025/annual_report_2025_3.pdf