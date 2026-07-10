Monsoon Ramping Up Next Week

7/10 The National Weather Service fully expects monsoon moisture to move into the state this weekend. Forecasters say they’re tracking a surge of moisture heading into northern Arizona over the next few days. Today and tomorrow will start off with quiet conditions, with isolated showers and thunderstorms over the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains. The surge officially begins on Sunday as moisture levels start climbing into “low-grade” monsoon conditions, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms along and south of the Mogollon Rim. By Monday and the remainder of next week, active monsoon conditions are expected as deep moisture settles over the region. We should expect widespread, scattered shower and thunderstorm activity across northern Arizona. Anyone living below a burn scar should pay close attention to the weather.