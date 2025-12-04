MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Mohave County Sheriffs Office Charge Dolan Springs Man with 2nd Degree Murder

December 4, 2025 /

12/4 A Dolan Springs man has been charged with 2-nd degree murder by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say on November 27-th, deputies responded to North Round Island Road for a welfare check and found 52-year-old Timothy Terry of Dolan Springs deceased on the ground from a gunshot wound. The next day, 37-year-old James Counts and an unidentified woman, went to the Sherriff’s Office in Kingman to report an assault. Counts stated that he and a child went to Terry’s residence to pick up a woman and some of her items when a fight began. Counts claimed he fired a warning shot into the ground and then one at the victim. After the shooting, Counts, the woman and child, left the area.

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025