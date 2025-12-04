Mohave County Sheriffs Office Charge Dolan Springs Man with 2nd Degree Murder

12/4 A Dolan Springs man has been charged with 2-nd degree murder by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say on November 27-th, deputies responded to North Round Island Road for a welfare check and found 52-year-old Timothy Terry of Dolan Springs deceased on the ground from a gunshot wound. The next day, 37-year-old James Counts and an unidentified woman, went to the Sherriff’s Office in Kingman to report an assault. Counts stated that he and a child went to Terry’s residence to pick up a woman and some of her items when a fight began. Counts claimed he fired a warning shot into the ground and then one at the victim. After the shooting, Counts, the woman and child, left the area.