Measles Outbreak Along Arizona/Utah Border Done

6/11 The Arizona Department of Health and the Mohave County Department of Health say the measles outbreak at the Arizona/Utah border has ended. Health officials say the outbreak began in August 2025 and the last reported case in Arizona was now more than 42-days ago. The best way to combat the virus is through the MMR, measles mumps rubella, vaccine. Two doses of MMR vaccine provide strong protection against measles and help protect people who cannot be vaccinated, including infants and some people with weakened immune systems. vaccination, and Arizona data, visit azhealth.gov/measles.