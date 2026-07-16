Measles Case Confirmed in Yavapai County/YCHHS Full Press Release Attached

Measles Case Reported in Yavapai County

For Immediate Release

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Arizona. – Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) has confirmed one new measles case in a Yavapai County resident. Disease surveillance is actively being conducted and have identified 4 public locations where people may have been exposed to measles.

Public exposure site

People who were at the following locations at the listed date and time may have been exposed to measles and should watch for symptoms. The measles virus can survive in the air for up to two hours, and the listed exposure times listed include that extended period.

Location: Park Collective, 7450 E Pav Way, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Friday, July 3rd from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Location: Rodeo Parade, Downtown Prescott-Courthouse Plaza

Saturday, July 4 th from 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Safeway in Prescott Valley, 7720 E State Rte 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

from 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Safeway in Prescott Valley, 7720 E State Rte 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Tuesday, July 7th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Location : Exceptional Community Hospital, 4822 AZ-69, Prescott, AZ 86301

: Exceptional Community Hospital, 4822 AZ-69, Prescott, AZ 86301 Wednesday, July 8th from 2:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

People who were at this location during the listed date and time should:

Check your vaccination status. Review your immunization records to confirm you are protected against measles. People who have not had measles or received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine may not be protected and should talk with a healthcare provider about vaccination.

Watch for symptoms, which typically appear seven to 12 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days. Symptoms include:

High fever (> 101°F) Red, watery eyes Cough Runny nose and rash that is red, raised, and blotchy. The rash begins after other symptoms, usually on the face at the hairline, and moves down the body.



Measles cannot be treated, but it can be prevented

Measles is preventable with two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, typically given during childhood. Adults need at least one dose of MMR vaccine given after the age of one. Individuals born before 1957 or who had measles as a child are considered immune. In alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), they recommend infants aged 6-11 months to get early MMR vaccination in addition to the 2 scheduled doses at 1 year and 4-6 years. Measles is a highly infectious virus that can linger in the air for up to two hours, and approximately 90% of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles will become infected.

There is no treatment for measles, and it can have long-term health impacts. Serious, long-term complications from measles infections include subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a brain infection which may not appear until years after a person’s initial measles infection.

Measles facts

Vaccination is the most effective way to avoid measles infection and serious outcomes.

Vitamin A does not prevent measles.

In the rare case where a vaccinated person gets infected with measles, their illness will be less severe than if they were unvaccinated.

An individual with measles can get supportive care, but there are no treatments to relieve symptoms or shorten duration of infection.

While less common, measles can result in death.

Measles is highly contagious.

People who are infected can spread measles to others before symptoms develop, while they still feel normal.

Residents can check their immunization records to see if they are up to date on MMR and other vaccines.

If you do not have the recommended doses of MMR vaccine or are unsure if you do, talk with your healthcare provider about next steps.

Contact your healthcare provider or call YCCHS at (982) 771-3122 to review your situation and determine your eligibility to receive an MMR vaccination. If you begin to develop symptoms or believe you have been exposed to measles, do not walk directly into a clinic, urgent care, or emergency room. Call your provider first so they can prepare an isolated area for your arrival and protect other patients. However, if you experience severe, life-threatening complications, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911 immediately.

YCCHS will provide more information as the investigation continues. Visit Measles (Rubeola) | Measles (Rubeola) | CDC for more information.