Maricopa County Health Warns of Possible Measles Exposure in Gilbert

1/19 The Maricopa County Health Department is warning Gilbert residents of a measles exposure that may have occurred earlier this month. Officials say a person with measles was at Hale Theatre in Gilbert. The exposure occurred January 5-th through the 7-th from 6:30-to-11:30-pm each night and again January 8-th and 9-th, from 3-to-11-pm. People who were at the theatre during the exposure period should watch for symptoms through January 30-th and seek care if they become ill. Calling ahead before visiting a medical provider helps protect others. As of the 13-th of January there were 223-cases of measles in the state. The majority of the cases, 217, are in Mohave County. There’s 1-case each in Pima and Coconino Counties and 4 in Navajo County.