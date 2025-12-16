MY RADIO PLACE

Man Who Stomped on Stomach of Pregnant Wife Sentenced to 10 Years/Baby Did Not Survive

12/16 Monday, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Debra Phelan sentenced 43-year-old Justin Noecker, of Prescott, to 10-years in prison for Attempt to Commit Second Degree Murder. The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office says in October of 2024, Noecker became angry at his wife, who was 9-weeks pregnant, and stomped on her stomach, stating he would give the victim an abortion. The victim lost the baby. Once released from prison, Noecker will serve 7-years of supervised probation for Kidnapping. The victim was restrained at the time of the assault.

