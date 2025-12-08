Man Tries to Lure Girls Into his Vehicle as they Walk Home from School

12/8 Last Wednesday, Snowflake-Taylor Police received a report of suspicious male who tried to lure 2-girls, ages 9-and-11, into his vehicle. This occurred as the girls were walking home from school. The man reportedly stopped near the girls and asked them for a sexual act. He then fled the area. Friday afternoon, officers located the suspect and took him into custody for luring a minor for sexual exploitation. Officials say they haven’t released the suspects name due to him being a suspect in several other ongoing investigations.