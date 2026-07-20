Major Rain Events Over Schultz and Pipeline Burn Scars

7/20 Coconino County says the burn scars from the 2022 Pipeline Fire and 2010 Schultz Fire had what is believed to be the largest and most continuous rainfall event Saturday night. Officials say this is based on the 13-rain gauges that were installed after the Schultz Fire in 2010. The rain gauges issued over 150-gauge threshold alerts Saturday evening between 8:48-pm and 11-pm. All gauges recorded significant rainfall with the three northern-most gauges recording 3.89”, 2.48” and 2.32” during the one event. Seven other gauges recorded over an inch of rainfall. The County issued 2-Shelter in Place Emergency Notifications, and the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning. Now that the ground in the area is saturated, the county warns residents, to be prepared for future flooding as much of the water will be runoff.