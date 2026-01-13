Long Term Recovery Survey for Dragon Bravo and White Sage Fires/Links Provided

1/13 Anyone impacted by last summer’s Dragon Bravo or White Sage Fires is asked to complete a long-term recovery survey. The survey follows 9-community meetings held in Coconino County in December, asking the same question. The county wants to hear about the impacts the fires had on businesses as well as residents who live in the area. The information will be compiled and then released in March.

The survey is available at forms.office.com/r/8HMJRhddfw or by scanning the QR code

For more information visit: coconino.az.gov/economicrecovery.