MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Long Term Recovery Survey for Dragon Bravo and White Sage Fires/Links Provided

January 13, 2026 /

1/13 Anyone impacted by last summer’s Dragon Bravo or White Sage Fires is asked to complete a long-term recovery survey. The survey follows 9-community meetings held in Coconino County in December, asking the same question. The county wants to hear about the impacts the fires had on businesses as well as residents who live in the area. The information will be compiled and then released in March.

The survey is available at forms.office.com/r/8HMJRhddfw or by scanning the QR code

For more information visit: coconino.az.gov/economicrecovery.

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025