Large Load of Fentanyl Found in Tucson Man’s Car Near Show Low

6/18 There was a major drug bust along Highway-60 near Show Low this week. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office’s MCAT, Show Low Police and the Department of Homeland Security were involved in the arrest. Officials say they stopped 46-year-old Domenick Barlow of Tucson. K-9 Cid alerted to the vehicle at which time a search was conducted. Officials located 77-pounds of fentanyl pills, or 300-thousand doses. The drugs were found hidden in food cans and boxes. The fentanyl has a street value of $2.1-million. Barlow was jailed on several felony drug charges and is being held on a $5-million cash-only bond.