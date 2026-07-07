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Kingman Man Charged with Child Pornography

July 7, 2026 /

7/07 The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office arrested on a man on child pornography charges. Officials say 39-year-old Joseph Kaelin, of Kingman was arrested at his home on Thompson Avenue. The investigation of Kaelin was launched after the sheriff’s office received a report from Internet Crimes Against Children. A search warrant was served on his home last Thursday at which time several electronic devices were seized. Each contained child pornography. Kaelin was arrested on 10-felony counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

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