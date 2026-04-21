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Juvenile Fight at Mountain Valley Park not Gang Related

April 21, 2026 /

4/20 Prescott Valley Police do not believe a fight between juveniles at Mountain Valley Park on Sunday afternoon was gang related; however, a detective is reviewing the information to make a clear determination. Officers responded to the park and made contact with those involved. Reports of a knife being pulled during the fight were unfounded after reviewing video footage. Officials say there was also no evidence suggesting the fight was gang related. The parents of the juvenile victim declined to pursue formal charges.

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