Head On Crash Near Bear Canyon Leaves Driver and Passenger with Serious Injuries

1/21 On January 15-th, DPS responded to a head-on crash on Highway-260 near the exit to Bear Canyon. The investigation determined the at-fault driver crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. The vehicle then continued on and collided with a pine tree. The driver and passenger in the at-fault vehicle were not wearing seatbelts. Officials say the driver’s seatbelt was taped over and didn’t work. On impact, the driver’s head struck the windshield, causing serious head injuries. Both the driver and passenger were airlifted to hospitals for treatment. Names were not released.