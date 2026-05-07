Grand Canyon Park Officials Looking for Person Who Found and Turned in Sandarsh Krishna’s Backpack

5/07 Grand Canyon National Park officials are asking the public’s help in identifying a man, who found and turned in, the backpack belonging to missing person, Sandarsh Krishna. The person is not considered a suspect; park officials just want to know more about where the backpack was found. It was turned in to hotel employees at Bright Angel Lodge on the morning Krishna was reported missing. If you recognize the individual pictured here, or have information that could assist investigators, please call or text the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.