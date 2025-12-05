MY RADIO PLACE

Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Stats from Thanksgiving weekend

December 5, 2025 /

12/5 The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety released the DUI stats from the long Thanksgiving weekend. There were 214-DUI arrests statewide with contact made with 193-Designated Drivers. Of those arrests, 34 were for Extreme DUI, 59 were DUI Drug arrests and 10-drivers were under the age of 21. Law enforcement also issued 113-Criminal Speed citations and 47-Distracted Driving citations. These types of saturation patrols will continue through the end of the year. If you’re celebrating, have a designated driver, call a ride share or stay in place until it’s safe for you to drive.

