Governor Erasing Some Residents Medical Dept

December 23, 2025 /

12/23 Monday, Governor Katie Hobbs, erased medical dept for 141-thousand more Arizonans, through her initiative to improve economic stability and health outcomes for working class residents. To date, the initiative has eliminated $642-million in medical debt for more than 485-thousand people across the state. The Governor says debt relief letters for the latest recipients were sent out this week. They should be arriving in people’s mailboxes. The Governor’s plan calls for as much as $2-billion in dept to be erased.

