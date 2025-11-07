Gas Prices Up This Week

11/7 AAA Arizona says the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Arizona jumped 4-cents since last week, reaching $3.36. The national average for a gallon of gas went up nearly 5-cents since last week to $3.08. Currently the national average is lower than it was this time last year. Phoenix has the highest price in the state at $3.58 while Tucson has the lowest at $3.08. The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station went down by 1-cent this past week to 37-cents. In Arizona, it’s 40-cents.