Game and Fish says Leave Baby Wildlife Alone

4/17 Game and Fish once again remind the public to leave baby wildlife alone. Officials say young wildlife is rarely abandoned; the parents are typically nearby waiting for a threat to pass at which time they’ll return to care for their young. In many cases, young elk calves and deer fawns, may have to be euthanized if removed from the wild because they cannot be released back into their natural habitats. Baby birds are the most common young wildlife encountered and removed from the wild by the public. A licensed wildlife rehabilitator should be contacted, if an animal appears to be sick or injured, is unresponsive or lethargic, has been attacked by a cat or dog, or there is evidence that the parent animal is dead.