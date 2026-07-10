Full Pocket Fire Release for 7/10

The Yavapai County Sheriff (928-771-3260) has put the zone containing Seven Canyons and Enchantment into SET status. The map is available at. Coconino County Pocket Fire information page, including an evacuation map, is at:. The call center is at 928-679-8525. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is at: 928-774-4523. Coconino National Forest has implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. A portion of theforest remains closed. For more details, visit:. State Route 89A is closed to all traffic except for residents between Flagstaff (MP 398) and Sedona (MP 375). Residents of Oak Creek Canyon need to enter the canyon from the south. Woody Mountain Road remains closed to all north of its intersection with Forest Road 536. For exact road closure locations, visit:For information on the READY, SET, GO! evacuation system, visit:. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect over the fire area. For more information, visit:. If you fly, we can’t!