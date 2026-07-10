Full Pocket Fire Release for 7/10

Pocket Fire
Daily Update: July 10, 2026
Official Acreage: 27,451 Start Date: June 19, 2026
Location: 7 miles north of Sedona, Arizona Cause: Undetermined
Personnel: 1,148
Fuels: Timber and Brush
Containment: 73%
Highlights: Containment increases to 73% on the Pocket Fire.
Operations:
Today, firefighting personnel will continue to reinforce all established containment lines. As containment increases, resources are applied to areas in need of contingency line construction to serve as a second line of defense. Prepping and chipping of fuels will greatly reduce fire intensity should it reach those pre-treated areas. Fire lines that hold receive constant mop-up, improvement, and patrol where needed.
The West Fork of Oak Creek Canyon continues to hold heat, requiring aerial suppression resources to focus primarily on water drops. Crews will also maintain a presence along the 89A corridor performing chipping work through proposed fuel breaks west of the highway.
Hand lines are holding as crews advance above the Seven Canyons area and those lines will be reinforced with the same fuel treatments. Fire visible from Sedona in Long Canyon has been held in check, mostly by air resources, but that success has allowed for crews to begin hand line construction to connect it with hand line already established and holding above Boynton Canyon.
Evacuations and Closures:
The Yavapai County Sheriff (928-771-3260) has put the zone containing Seven Canyons and Enchantment into SET status. The map is available at shorturl.at/eTtJC. Coconino County Pocket Fire information page, including an evacuation map, is at: coconino.az.gov/pocketfire. The call center is at 928-679-8525. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is at: 928-774-4523. Coconino National Forest has implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. A portion of theforest remains closed. For more details, visit: shorturl.at/fCDMc. State Route 89A is closed to all traffic except for residents between Flagstaff (MP 398) and Sedona (MP 375). Residents of Oak Creek Canyon need to enter the canyon from the south. Woody Mountain Road remains closed to all north of its intersection with Forest Road 536. For exact road closure locations, visit: az511.com. For information on the READY, SET, GO! evacuation system, visit: ein.az.gov/ready-set-go. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect over the fire area. For more information, visit: tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_6_9455. If you fly, we can’t!
Weather:
Southwest winds of 12 mph will contribute to hot temperatures and low humidities over the fire area. Wind gusts will again approach 22 mph across the region today. Higher elevations will experience temperatures in the low 90s while temperatures at lower elevations will climb into the low 100s.
Safety: (Smoke Report) Air quality has improved gradually throughout the week. For daily information on smoke outlooks, visit outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/760194b8