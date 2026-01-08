Former White River Police Officer Indicted on Sexual Abuse and Kidnapping Charges

1/8 A former White Mountain Apache Tribal Police Officer was indicted and arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual abuse and kidnapping. 42-year-old Karl Leslie of Whiteriver is accused of sexually abusing 3-victims while working as a police officer from December 1-st, 2020 through September 25-th, 2023. The indictment claims Leslie raped and kidnapped two of the three victims, one of whom was a minor. He reportedly had sexual contact with the 3-rd victim twice by threatening her. Each victim lives on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Charges against Leslie include Sexual and Aggravated Sexual Abuse, Kidnapping and Sexual Abuse through Fear and Coercion. Officials say there may be more victims. Anyone with information on these cases or others is asked to contact their office.