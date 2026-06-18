Flagstaff Voters to Decide Sales Tax Increase and $40 Million Bond in November

6/18 The Flagstaff City Council voted in favor of calling for a Special Election November 3-rd. The city is going to add 2-questions to the ballot; should the sales tax be increased by .5% to support public safety and should the city be allowed a $40-million bond to invest in public safety infrastructure and equipment. The increase in sales tax would bring in an additional $18.2-million each year for the next 15-years and would support the hiring of 77 additional public safety personnel. The bond money would support the construction of a Wildland Fire Management Facility, a new fire station, expansion of the Flagstaff Police Department, and a variety of infrastructure projects and public safety equipment improvements.

An overview of all items that would be funded by sales tax and the bond is available online. To learn more about the work of the Committee and their recommendation, visit connect.flagstaffaz.gov/safety-committee