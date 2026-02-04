Flagstaff says DPS Grant Not for Illegal Immigration Enforcement

MY RADIO PLACE

2/4 Flagstaff is clearing up some confusion when it comes to a $285-thousand grant they received from Arizona Department of Public Safety. The money will be used to combat against drug trafficking, human smuggling and other criminal activity. Officials say the funding is not related to, nor will it be used for immigration or the enforcement of immigration laws. 150-thousand will be used to pay overtime to detectives investigating gang activity and narcotics trafficking with the remainder of the money being used to purchase 2-vehicles that will be used to solve these types of crimes.

