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Flagstaff Public Safety Citizen Committee Meetings on Possible Ballot Measures

April 20, 2026 /

4/20 Flagstaff residents are invited to participate in a series of meetings being held by the Public Safety Citizen Committee. The committee will advise the Mayor and City Council on ballot measures that could appear on the November General Election ballot. The measures could include funding for Fire, Police, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, and Emergency Management. The first meeting will be held this Wednesday, at City Hall. Other meetings are planned for April 29-th, May 6-th and May 13-th. All the meetings start at 3:30 and last 30-to-40-minutes.

A recorded presentation on Public Safety Needs from staff to the City Council on March 24 is also available to watch online. To learn more information about the work of the Public Safety Citizens Committee, visit Connect.flagstaffaz.gov/safety-committee.

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