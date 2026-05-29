Flagstaff Council Approves CDBG Funding for Projects in the City

5/29 The Flagstaff City Council awarded Community Development Block Grants this week, with $881-thousand dollars earmarked for projects that improve the community. Officials say some of the projects include $500-thousand for the reconstruction of Ponderosa Park in Sunnyside, which was damaged by flooding. $77-thousand for improvements to the Murdoch Center Resilience Hub and over $54-thousand each to Flagstaff Shelter Services for the homeless and Northland Family Help Center for victims of domestic violence. For additional information about the Community Development Block Grant program, visit the City of Flagstaff Housing Division webpage or contact Kristine Pavlik at Kristine.Pavlik@flagstaffaz.gov